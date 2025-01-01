$19,000+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
$19,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5 Eco-boost ,auto,ext cab,4x4. Equipped with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. back up camera, with colour matched work box. Clean, former fleet maintained truck, safetied, showing 220000kms. Runs and drives well, powertrain warranty avail. Only $19000 Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964
