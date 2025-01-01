Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>3.5 Eco-boost ,auto,ext cab,4x4. Equipped with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. back up camera, with colour matched work box.  Clean, former fleet maintained truck, safetied, showing 220000kms. Runs and drives well, powertrain warranty avail. Only $19000 Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964</p>

2020 Ford F-150

220,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12174967

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1739217804
  2. 1739217811
  3. 1739217817
  4. 1739217821
  5. 1739217824
  6. 1739217826
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
220,000KM
VIN 1FTFX1E43LKE82592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5 Eco-boost ,auto,ext cab,4x4. Equipped with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. back up camera, with colour matched work box.  Clean, former fleet maintained truck, safetied, showing 220000kms. Runs and drives well, powertrain warranty avail. Only $19000 Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

Used 2014 Ford Econoline for sale in Headingley, MB
2014 Ford Econoline 168,000 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-350 XLT for sale in Headingley, MB
2017 Ford F-350 XLT 206,000 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Headingley, MB
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 204,400 KM $13,750 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150