$47,800+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 2500
BIG HORN PREMIUM EDITION, LOADED, SHARP AS NEW!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$47,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7211
- Mileage 111,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $47,800. Finance Price: $46,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & WELL SERVICED, VERY WELL EQUIPPED AND READY TO GO 2021 DODGE RAM 2500 (9900 GVW) BIG HORN EDITION CREW CAB 6.4L HEMI V8 WITH MDS AND THE NEW 8-SPEED TRANSMISSION, 4X4, GREAT OPTIONS READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!!
- 6.4L HEMI V8 Engine 410 hp/429lb-ft of torque (with fuel saver MDS)
- 8 Speed automatic
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
- Ready Alert Braking
- Hill Start Assist
- Power 6-Passenger seating with large folding center console
- BIG HORN Level 1 Decor & option Group
- Factory remote Start
- Power Adjustable Pedals
- Steering wheel mounted audio controls
- Big Uconnect 4 touchscreen multimedia center
- Apple Carplay/Ardroid Auto
- Bluetooth phone and media input
- Premium audio with AUX & dual USB input
- ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
- Remote keyless entry
- Factory Keyless-Go push button start
- Fold Flat rear Floor with storage bins and in-floor storage bins
- Factory HD Tow package
- Trailer brake controller
- Power Folding/heated towing mirrors
- Chrome appearance package, bumpers, and grill
- Fog lights
- Wheel-to-Wheel Factory Running boards
- Tow hooks
- optional New Box liner avail at additional cost
- Factory Polished Aluminum alloy 18-inch Wheels
- Read below for more information.
EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN WESTERN CANADIAN (SASKATCHEWAN) TRUCK, VERY WELL-EQUIPPED NEW GENERATION 2021 RAM 2500 (9900GVW) BIG HORN EDITION CREW CAB 6.4L HEMI V8 with MDS Fuelsaver and the all new 8-Speed HD Transmission, 4x4 with LOTS of options and extras. Very well Specked out truck that shows like new and is extra sharp in all respects with well cared for kilometers. The 6.4L Hemi V8 produces 410 Horsepower/429 Pound-Feet of torque matched to the new HD 8-speed automatic transmission and auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case. Loaded with features and options including the Big Horn Decor Group along with 6 Passenger seating with large folding center console, Power Drivers seat, Factory command start, touchscreen Multimedia center, AUX & dual USB input, Hands-free communication with Bluetooth phone and audio streaming, 3.5 inch Multi Functioning gauge cluster, steering wheel mounted audio controls, push button start, Factory HD Tow Package, Factory Trailer Brake Controller, Power Folding and heated Flip-out tow mirrors, Chrome appearance package, Tow hooks, HD Wheel-to-wheel side steps, optional New Box liner avail, factory Polished aluminum alloy premium Wheels and so much more!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, A Clean No Accident Western Canadian (SASK) CarFax history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE FROM NEW MRSP OF CLOSE TO $85,000 TO REPALCE TODAY!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
