$53,800+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
SPORT REBEL 12 NIGHT EDITION, LOADED, VERY SHARP!
2022 RAM 1500
SPORT REBEL 12 NIGHT EDITION, LOADED, VERY SHARP!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$53,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7084
- Mileage 93,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $53,800. Finance Price: $52,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees. Free Car Fax History report with every vehicle!
STUNNING HYDRO BLUE PEARL TOP OF THE LINE, FULLY LOADED RAM SPORT LEVEL 2 WITH THE SPECIAL EDITION REBEL 12 PACKAGE! THIS TRUCK HAS ALL THE GOODIES AND SOME AND EXCEPTIONALLY GREAT LOOKS!!! THIS SPECIAL EDITION, 1 OWNER LOCAL RURAL MANITOBA TRUCK IS EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND INCLUDES SPORT LEVEL 2 PACKAGE, REBEL 12 PACKAGE, 12-INCH BIG SCREEN PREMIUM HARMON KARDON 19-SPEAKER STEREO AND MUCH MORE! STILL SHOWS LIKE NEW AND YOU SAVE THOUSANDS OVER NEW WITH THIS 2022 RAM 1500 CREW CAB SPORT LEVEL 2 REBEL EDITION FLAWLESS & SHARP!!
- 5.7L Hemi with MDS fuel saver (producing 395hp and 410lb-ft of torque)
- 8 Speed automatic
- Auto 4X4 with 3 stage transfer case incl AWD
- Power 5 Passenger sport seating with upgraded full length large center console
- Beautiful double stitched Black Sport leather seats
- Heated & cooled front seating
- Heated rear seating
- Heated steering wheel
- Power Pedals
- Huge 12" Uconnect 4C touchscreen Multi Media infotainment system with navigation
- HARMON KARDON 19-speaker Premium sound system and multimedia audio with Satellite input
- Media hub with multi-port USB and AUX input
- Android Auto and Apple Cap Play
- Dual zone auto climate control
- Rain sensing wipers
- LED headlights, tail lamps and fog lights
- Automatic high beam headlamp control
- Key-less Enter 'n Go with push button start
- Factory remote starter
- Remote tailgate release
- Park Sense front and rear
- Park View Backup camera
- Sport Level 2 Equipment Group
- Rebel 12 package
- Sport Performance Hood
- Black side steps
- Spray in Box liner
- Black 20-inch Black alloy Sport wheels on Brand New A/T Tires
- Read Below for More info...
WOW!! GREAT LOOKING, HARD LOADED & STUNNING HYDRO BLUE PEARL, SPORT EDITION WITH THE SPECIAL EDITION REBEL 12 PACKAGE WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!! NEW GENERATION, LOADED, STILL LIKE NEW, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN LOCAL RURAL MANITOBA TRADE These trucks are truly loaded when equipped with the Sport Level 2 package and the REBEL 12 package. 2022 RAM 1500 LARAMIE SPORT LEVEL 2 REBEL 12 EDITION 4X4! This SPORT Crew Cab is equipped with the improved 5.7L Hemi with MDS fuel Saver producing 395hp and 410lb-ft of torque and is matched to an 8-speed automatic and auto 4X4 with 3 stage transfer case. From the ground up you know you're not in "every other RAM". The exterior LED's front to back plus body-Colour Matched bumpers and grill and sport Performance Hood and add in the Rebel 12 Edition with black sport wheels and all accents, really sets this truck apart and above the rest!!! With the Sport Level 2 Equipment Group and the Rebel 12 packages you get all the standard options plus ALL THE UPGRADES including park sense front and back, dual zone auto climate control, power pedals, power sliding rear window, power 5 passenger double-stitched Leather seating and large center console, heated & cooled front seats along with heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, leather wrapped steering wheel with controls and upgraded Uconnect 4C with the HUGE 12" touchscreen infotainment system with navigation. Your music is also upgraded to the Harmon Kardon premium 19-speaker audio system with media hub, apps, AUX, USB, satellite input, Apple Car Play, Android Auto and Bluetooth for phone and media input. Addition options include power folding mirrors, remote start, key-less Go with push button start, LED lighting inside and out, over head console, Full Sport Appearance Package with colour matched bumpers, grill and handle insets and more, tailgate with remote release, spray box liner, dual exhaust, Black 20-inch Black alloy Sport wheels on Brand New A/T Tires and this is one gorgeous truck! take it home today and save thousands over new!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a 1 owner local Rural MANITOBA ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX history report and the balance of the Ram Canada factory warranty remaining... PLUS we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Save big $$ from new MSRP!. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Call Dealer
1-888-601-XXXX(click to show)
1-888-601-3023
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023