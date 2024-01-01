$39,800+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE PREMIUM Z71 4X4, LOADED, VERY CLEAN, LOW KMS!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$39,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7188
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*Cash Price: $39,800. Finance Price: $38,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & LOADED WITH OPTIONS, 1-OWNER SASK TRUCK, 2018 GMC SIERRA 2500HD SLE PREMIUM Z71 4X4 6.0L VORTEC V8 WITH THE HARD TO FIND 8FT BOX – P SEATS, FACTORY REMOTE START, NAVIGATION, DUAL AUTO CLIMATE ZONE, & BIG SCREEN PREMIUM STEREO. THIS TRUCK IS WORK OR PLAY READY & LOADED WITH ALL THE RIGHT STUFF!
- 6.0L Vortec V8 (360HP / 380TQ)
- Auto 2 stage 4X4
- 6 Speed automatic
- Auto Locking Rear Diff
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Power 6-passenger Premium buckets with full size folding center console
- Dual Auto Climate zone controls
- Rear heat vents
- Full drivers information center
- Large 8" MyLink Multimedia Premium audio system with USB, AUX and Satellite
- Factory Bluetooth for phone and media
- Big Back up camera
- rear park sensors
- Factory Navigation
- Remote entry
- Remote starter
- Full Power convenience Group
- Easy step rear bumpers
- Chrome appearance package
- Chrome Side Steps
- HD Tow package with brake controller
- Tow Mirrors
- Rear airbags with onboard air compressor
- fog lights and tow hooks
- Upgraded Side LED marker and enter lighting
- Heavy Duty Mud flaps
- OEM Cab Lights
- Z71 Off Road 4x4 Appearance and suspension Package
- Spray-in Box liner
- Optional set of New Meyhem Rim & Tire package available as shown pre-installed (available for extra $$)
- Read Below for more information…
THIS TRUCK WILL NOT LAST LONG!! EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN WITH LOW KMS, JUST TRADED HERE (WAS PRIVATELY OWNED SASK TRUCK - NOT A WORK TRUCK), AND RARELY WINTER DRIVEN (WENT SOUTH IN WINTER)!! VERY HARD TO FIND AT THIS PRICE POINT! VERY CLEAN SK 1-OWNER 2018 SIERRA 2500HD SLE 6.0L Z71 4X4 CREW CAB WITH A 8FT BOX, READY TO WORK OR PLAY! LOADED WITH GREAT OPTIONS MAKING FOR A GREAT PLEASURE OR WORK TRUCK WITH HEAVY DUTY GVW AND GREAT LOOKS! 2018 GMC SIERRA 2500HD SLE PREMIUM Z71 4X4 LOADED and with the ICONIC PROVEN 6.0L Vortec V8 engine producing 360HP and 380lbs of pulling torque matched to a 6 speed automatic transmission and Auto 2 stage 4X4, traction control, 6-passenger seating with power front bucket seats and folding center console, remote entry, remote start, dual climate control, factory navigation, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, heavy duty tow package with factory brake controller, tow hooks, HID headlamps, 8" IntelliLink touchscreen infotainment center, satellite audio with AUX, USB and Bluetooth connectivity for phone and media, GM OnStar system, chrome appearance package, OEM fender trim, darker tinted glass, step up rear bumper, premium Chrome side steps, upgraded side LED lighting (entry lights and clearance lights) heavy duty mudflaps. Very clean truck in all respects with well cared for PRIVATELY OWNED truck that was rarely winter driven and very well Maintained with LOW Hwy kms! Very clean truck in all respects and none nicer at this price point!!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean No Accident Sask certified CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of new MRSP! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
+ taxes & licensing
