2020 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
204-857-7874
33,129KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 33,129 KM
Vehicle Description
COROLLA LE 2020 ONLY 33129 KM .
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Security
Automatic High Beams
Convenience
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
2020 Toyota Corolla