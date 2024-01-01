Menu
<p>COROLLA LE 2020 ONLY 33129 KM .</p>

2020 Toyota Corolla

33,129 KM

Details

$24,900

$24,900 + tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

$24,900

$24,900 + taxes & licensing

33,129KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,129 KM

Vehicle Description

COROLLA LE 2020 ONLY 33129 KM .

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

$24,900

$24,900 + taxes & licensing

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

2020 Toyota Corolla