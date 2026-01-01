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2011 Chevrolet Corvette
w/3LT - Low Mileage
2011 Chevrolet Corvette
w/3LT - Low Mileage
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
25,000KM
VIN 1G1YG3DWXB5102354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 25,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
With extraordinary performance, character, convenience, and style, the 2011 Chevrolet Corvette is an exceptional sports car. This 2011 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
When it comes to performance, the 2011 Chevrolet Corvette is one of the world's most iconic names. After over 50 years, the Corvette still hasn't forgotten its heritage. The exterior is distinctly modern with a few cues to its past like the four round taillights and aerodynamic shape. Under the hood lies a powerful V8 waiting to be unleashed. It's a car that's as fun to drive as it is to look at. No matter how high your expectations are, this Corvette is still sure to surprise you.
This low mileage convertible has just 25,000 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 430HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
With extraordinary performance, character, convenience, and style, the 2011 Chevrolet Corvette is an exceptional sports car. This 2011 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
When it comes to performance, the 2011 Chevrolet Corvette is one of the world's most iconic names. After over 50 years, the Corvette still hasn't forgotten its heritage. The exterior is distinctly modern with a few cues to its past like the four round taillights and aerodynamic shape. Under the hood lies a powerful V8 waiting to be unleashed. It's a car that's as fun to drive as it is to look at. No matter how high your expectations are, this Corvette is still sure to surprise you.
This low mileage convertible has just 25,000 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 430HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
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1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
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Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2011 Chevrolet Corvette