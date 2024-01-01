Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Cruise Control, Removable Top, Steering Wheel Audio Controls!</b><br> <br> The 2015 Jeep Wrangler remains the most capable in the brands lineup—and perhaps the most capable SUV on the market, according to The Car Connection. This 2015 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>Discover open-air freedom and excitement in the only 4x4 off-road convertible. The 2015 Jeep Wrangler delivers Best-in-Class capability and power together with exceptional style and comfort.This SUV has 179,432 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cruise Control, Removable Top, Steering Wheel Audio Controls. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4AJWAG6FL713492 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4AJWAG6FL713492</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, weve got the perfect fit for you. If youre looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2015 Jeep Wrangler

179,432 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
179,432KM
Used
VIN 1C4AJWAG6FL713492

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 179,432 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise Control, Removable Top, Steering Wheel Audio Controls!

The 2015 Jeep Wrangler remains the most capable in the brand's lineup—and perhaps the most capable SUV on the market, according to The Car Connection. This 2015 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Discover open-air freedom and excitement in the only 4x4 off-road convertible. The 2015 Jeep Wrangler delivers Best-in-Class capability and power together with exceptional style and comfort.This SUV has 179,432 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cruise Control, Removable Top, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4AJWAG6FL713492.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/



Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Cruise Control, Removable Top, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selkirk GM

Used 2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali for sale in Selkirk, MB
2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ for sale in Selkirk, MB
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North for sale in Selkirk, MB
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North 135,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Selkirk GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-1010

Alternate Numbers
1-888-672-7621
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Wrangler