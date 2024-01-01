$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
2015 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
179,432KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4AJWAG6FL713492
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 179,432 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Cruise Control, Removable Top, Steering Wheel Audio Controls!
The 2015 Jeep Wrangler remains the most capable in the brand's lineup—and perhaps the most capable SUV on the market, according to The Car Connection. This 2015 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Discover open-air freedom and excitement in the only 4x4 off-road convertible. The 2015 Jeep Wrangler delivers Best-in-Class capability and power together with exceptional style and comfort.This SUV has 179,432 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cruise Control, Removable Top, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4AJWAG6FL713492.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
The 2015 Jeep Wrangler remains the most capable in the brand's lineup—and perhaps the most capable SUV on the market, according to The Car Connection. This 2015 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Discover open-air freedom and excitement in the only 4x4 off-road convertible. The 2015 Jeep Wrangler delivers Best-in-Class capability and power together with exceptional style and comfort.This SUV has 179,432 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cruise Control, Removable Top, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4AJWAG6FL713492.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Cruise Control, Removable Top, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Selkirk GM
2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North 135,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Selkirk GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2015 Jeep Wrangler