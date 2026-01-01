$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium - Leather Seats
2017 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium - Leather Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
112,185KM
VIN 1FATP8UH2H5311201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 112,185 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Audio Package!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Effortless and adventurous, Mustang ignites a sense of optimism and freedom at every turn. This 2017 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2017 Ford Mustang is amazingly agile and delivers a crisp and responsive driving experience. Which means you'll want to feel the rush of putting Mustang through its paces whenever possible and we don't blame you. The driver's seat is set in a low, sporty position - offering abundant travel for finding that perfect driving position. The Mustang also has an impressive array of advanced technology features to enhance your driving experience no matter where the road takes you.
This convertible has 112,185 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mustang's trim level is EcoBoost Premium. This 2017 Mustang EcoBoost Premium is much more than just you basic A to B car, its a sports car with luxury and style! The Premium gives you the addition of leather heated and cooled front seats, gorgeous machined aluminum wheels, an upgraded 9 speaker audio system with Sync3, bluetooth wireless streaming, driver controlled ride suspension, dual zone climate control, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Audio Package, Rear View Camera, SYNC.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FATP8UH2H5311201.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Effortless and adventurous, Mustang ignites a sense of optimism and freedom at every turn. This 2017 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2017 Ford Mustang is amazingly agile and delivers a crisp and responsive driving experience. Which means you'll want to feel the rush of putting Mustang through its paces whenever possible and we don't blame you. The driver's seat is set in a low, sporty position - offering abundant travel for finding that perfect driving position. The Mustang also has an impressive array of advanced technology features to enhance your driving experience no matter where the road takes you.
This convertible has 112,185 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mustang's trim level is EcoBoost Premium. This 2017 Mustang EcoBoost Premium is much more than just you basic A to B car, its a sports car with luxury and style! The Premium gives you the addition of leather heated and cooled front seats, gorgeous machined aluminum wheels, an upgraded 9 speaker audio system with Sync3, bluetooth wireless streaming, driver controlled ride suspension, dual zone climate control, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Audio Package, Rear View Camera, SYNC.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FATP8UH2H5311201.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Sync
Premium Audio Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium - Leather Seats 112,185 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2025 GMC Yukon Denali - HUD - Power Liftgate 33,126 KM $98,794 + tax & lic
2025 Ford F-150 STX - Aluminum Wheels - SYNC 4 16,609 KM $62,794 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Steeltown Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2017 Ford Mustang