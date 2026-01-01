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2017 Lincoln MKX
Reserve - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
2017 Lincoln MKX
Reserve - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
112,426KM
VIN 2LMPJ8LR0HBL31711
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,426 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
As Consumer Reports says of the 2017 Lincoln MKX, handling is athletic, making the MKX fun to drive and the ride is steady and composed. This 2017 Lincoln MKX is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Recognized as a luxury crossover, the 2017 Lincoln MKX seeks to stand out from the crowd with ample space and special amenities. The interior is comfortable and fashionable with premium features designed to make every journey more enjoyable.
This SUV has 112,426 km. It's Magnetic Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 303HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our MKX's trim level is Reserve. Enjoy luxury features with the 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve. This model offers heated and ventilated front seats with 10-way power and lumbar support with memory. In addition, rear passengers will appreciate the heated seats for them. Other features on this model include a heated steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, cruise control, voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning, premium leather upholstery and trim, Bluetooth connectivity, radio with 10 speakers and SYNC 3 with eight-inch touchscreen. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMPJ8LR0HBL31711.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
As Consumer Reports says of the 2017 Lincoln MKX, handling is athletic, making the MKX fun to drive and the ride is steady and composed. This 2017 Lincoln MKX is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Recognized as a luxury crossover, the 2017 Lincoln MKX seeks to stand out from the crowd with ample space and special amenities. The interior is comfortable and fashionable with premium features designed to make every journey more enjoyable.
This SUV has 112,426 km. It's Magnetic Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 303HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our MKX's trim level is Reserve. Enjoy luxury features with the 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve. This model offers heated and ventilated front seats with 10-way power and lumbar support with memory. In addition, rear passengers will appreciate the heated seats for them. Other features on this model include a heated steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, cruise control, voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning, premium leather upholstery and trim, Bluetooth connectivity, radio with 10 speakers and SYNC 3 with eight-inch touchscreen. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMPJ8LR0HBL31711.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Buy From Home Available
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Steeltown Ford
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Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2017 Lincoln MKX