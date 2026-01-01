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<b>Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>As Consumer Reports says of the 2017 Lincoln MKX, handling is athletic, making the MKX fun to drive and the ride is steady and composed. This 2017 Lincoln MKX is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.<br> <br>Recognized as a luxury crossover, the 2017 Lincoln MKX seeks to stand out from the crowd with ample space and special amenities. The interior is comfortable and fashionable with premium features designed to make every journey more enjoyable.<br> <br>This SUV has 112,426 km. Its Magnetic Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 303HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our MKXs trim level is Reserve. Enjoy luxury features with the 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve. This model offers heated and ventilated front seats with 10-way power and lumbar support with memory. In addition, rear passengers will appreciate the heated seats for them. Other features on this model include a heated steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, cruise control, voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning, premium leather upholstery and trim, Bluetooth connectivity, radio with 10 speakers and SYNC 3 with eight-inch touchscreen. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMPJ8LR0HBL31711 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMPJ8LR0HBL31711</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2017 Lincoln MKX

112,426 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Lincoln MKX

Reserve - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

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14141785

2017 Lincoln MKX

Reserve - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
112,426KM
VIN 2LMPJ8LR0HBL31711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,426 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



As Consumer Reports says of the 2017 Lincoln MKX, handling is athletic, making the MKX fun to drive and the ride is steady and composed. This 2017 Lincoln MKX is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Recognized as a luxury crossover, the 2017 Lincoln MKX seeks to stand out from the crowd with ample space and special amenities. The interior is comfortable and fashionable with premium features designed to make every journey more enjoyable.

This SUV has 112,426 km. It's Magnetic Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 303HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our MKX's trim level is Reserve. Enjoy luxury features with the 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve. This model offers heated and ventilated front seats with 10-way power and lumbar support with memory. In addition, rear passengers will appreciate the heated seats for them. Other features on this model include a heated steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, cruise control, voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning, premium leather upholstery and trim, Bluetooth connectivity, radio with 10 speakers and SYNC 3 with eight-inch touchscreen. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMPJ8LR0HBL31711.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La


Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

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1-888-632-XXXX

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1-888-632-0323

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+ taxes & licensing>

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2017 Lincoln MKX