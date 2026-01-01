$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Kia Rio
5-Door LX+ - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
2022 Kia Rio
5-Door LX+ - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
31,000KM
VIN 3KPA25AD9NE462407
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # S3081
- Mileage 31,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Step into your comfort zone in this exciting and feature rich Rio 5. This 2022 Kia Rio 5-door is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Built to take on life at a whim, this Rio 5 is an easy choice for someone that needs an adaptable and versatile compact hatchback. Stuffed with a surprising amount of tech, this Rio 5 often feels like more than just a compact hatchback, seamlessly helping you with your agenda in a confident and cool way. For an easy and convenient hatch that always has your back, this Rio 5 is an easy choice.
This low mileage hatchback has just 31,000 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rio 5-door's trim level is LX+. This Rio 5 has more tech than you expect like an 8 inch display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and steering wheel controls. Heated seats offer comfort while remote keyless entry, cruise control, heated power side mirrors, easy and convenient cargo space, and a very handy rearview camera offer endless convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Step into your comfort zone in this exciting and feature rich Rio 5. This 2022 Kia Rio 5-door is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Built to take on life at a whim, this Rio 5 is an easy choice for someone that needs an adaptable and versatile compact hatchback. Stuffed with a surprising amount of tech, this Rio 5 often feels like more than just a compact hatchback, seamlessly helping you with your agenda in a confident and cool way. For an easy and convenient hatch that always has your back, this Rio 5 is an easy choice.
This low mileage hatchback has just 31,000 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rio 5-door's trim level is LX+. This Rio 5 has more tech than you expect like an 8 inch display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and steering wheel controls. Heated seats offer comfort while remote keyless entry, cruise control, heated power side mirrors, easy and convenient cargo space, and a very handy rearview camera offer endless convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
2023 Nissan Frontier SV 55,234 KM $44,794 + tax & lic
2024 Subaru Outback Limited XT - Navigation - Leather Seats 21,495 KM $42,794 + tax & lic
2026 Nissan Armada PRO-4X - Sunroof - Cooled Seats 14,507 KM $88,794 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Steeltown Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2022 Kia Rio