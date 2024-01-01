$33,794+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Buick Envision
Essence - Leather Seats - Power Seats
2021 Buick Envision
Essence - Leather Seats - Power Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$33,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,060KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN LRBFZPR48MD184969
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Leather/Vinyl, Jet Black, Interior Trim, lvl 1
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2519
- Mileage 52,060 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Power Seats, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This Buick Envision combines a practical size with a long list of standard features that make it a value-packed SUV worth considering. This 2021 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2021 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2021 Buick Envision. This SUV has 52,060 kms. It's ebony twilight metallic in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Envision's trim level is Essence. Stepping up to this Envision with Essence trim adds perforated leather seats, blind spot monitoring with lane change alert and rear cross traffic alert, larger aluminum wheels and power heated front seats. Additional features include a modern infotainment system complete with an 10.2 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, SiriusXM, voice recognition, and USB input jacks. This impressive crossover also comes equipped with remote start, 4G WiFi, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, dual zone climate control, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, Teen Driver technology and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Power Seats, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $228.11 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $13653 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This Buick Envision combines a practical size with a long list of standard features that make it a value-packed SUV worth considering. This 2021 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2021 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2021 Buick Envision. This SUV has 52,060 kms. It's ebony twilight metallic in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Envision's trim level is Essence. Stepping up to this Envision with Essence trim adds perforated leather seats, blind spot monitoring with lane change alert and rear cross traffic alert, larger aluminum wheels and power heated front seats. Additional features include a modern infotainment system complete with an 10.2 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, SiriusXM, voice recognition, and USB input jacks. This impressive crossover also comes equipped with remote start, 4G WiFi, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, dual zone climate control, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, Teen Driver technology and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Power Seats, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $228.11 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $13653 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Power Options
Power Seats
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
Lane Change Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
2022 Toyota Tacoma 44,762 KM $47,794 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 XLT - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay 68,325 KM $48,294 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Escape Active - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 13,847 KM $32,794 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Steeltown Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$33,794
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2021 Buick Envision