$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ - Leather Seats
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ - Leather Seats
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
132,318KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCUYGEDXMZ145059
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 132,318 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Advanced Trailering Assist, Heated Seats, Remote Start!
This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 132,318 kms. It's shadow grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LTZ. Upgrading to this Silverado LTZ is a great choice as it comes loaded with premium features like larger aluminum wheels, perforated leather seats that are heated and cooled, a large 8 inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote engine start and keyless entry plus an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional premium features also include signature LED lights, LED cargo area lighting, a leather wrapped heated steering wheel, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, LED cargo lights, an HD rear vision camera, teen driver technology, LED fog lights, 4G LTE hotspot capability, Ultrasonic park assist, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, lane change alert plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Advanced Trailering Assist, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 866-735-5475 .
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 132,318 kms. It's shadow grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LTZ. Upgrading to this Silverado LTZ is a great choice as it comes loaded with premium features like larger aluminum wheels, perforated leather seats that are heated and cooled, a large 8 inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote engine start and keyless entry plus an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional premium features also include signature LED lights, LED cargo area lighting, a leather wrapped heated steering wheel, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, LED cargo lights, an HD rear vision camera, teen driver technology, LED fog lights, 4G LTE hotspot capability, Ultrasonic park assist, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, lane change alert plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Advanced Trailering Assist, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 866-735-5475 .
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Advanced Trailering Assist, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LED Lights, Blind Spot Detection, Ultrasonic Park Assist, Streaming Audio, 4G LTE, HD Rear View Camer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Selkirk GM
2020 Kia Forte EX 69,315 KM $22,490 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST - Rear Camera - Cruise Control 43,372 KM $31,991 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 - Heated Seats 48,185 KM $39,991 + tax & lic
Email Selkirk GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500