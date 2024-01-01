Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Advanced Trailering Assist, Heated Seats, Remote Start!</b><br> <br> This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 132,318 kms. Its shadow grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Silverado 1500s trim level is LTZ. Upgrading to this Silverado LTZ is a great choice as it comes loaded with premium features like larger aluminum wheels, perforated leather seats that are heated and cooled, a large 8 inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote engine start and keyless entry plus an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional premium features also include signature LED lights, LED cargo area lighting, a leather wrapped heated steering wheel, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, LED cargo lights, an HD rear vision camera, teen driver technology, LED fog lights, 4G LTE hotspot capability, Ultrasonic park assist, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, lane change alert plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Advanced Trailering Assist, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, weve got the perfect fit for you. If youre looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 866-735-5475 .<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

132,318 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - Leather Seats

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
132,318KM
Used
VIN 1GCUYGEDXMZ145059

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 132,318 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Advanced Trailering Assist, Heated Seats, Remote Start!

This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 132,318 kms. It's shadow grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LTZ. Upgrading to this Silverado LTZ is a great choice as it comes loaded with premium features like larger aluminum wheels, perforated leather seats that are heated and cooled, a large 8 inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote engine start and keyless entry plus an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional premium features also include signature LED lights, LED cargo area lighting, a leather wrapped heated steering wheel, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, LED cargo lights, an HD rear vision camera, teen driver technology, LED fog lights, 4G LTE hotspot capability, Ultrasonic park assist, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, lane change alert plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Advanced Trailering Assist, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/



Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 866-735-5475 .
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Advanced Trailering Assist, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LED Lights, Blind Spot Detection, Ultrasonic Park Assist, Streaming Audio, 4G LTE, HD Rear View Camer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selkirk GM

Used 2020 Kia Forte EX for sale in Selkirk, MB
2020 Kia Forte EX 69,315 KM $22,490 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST - Rear Camera - Cruise Control for sale in Selkirk, MB
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST - Rear Camera - Cruise Control 43,372 KM $31,991 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 - Heated Seats for sale in Selkirk, MB
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 - Heated Seats 48,185 KM $39,991 + tax & lic

Email Selkirk GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-1010

Alternate Numbers
1-888-672-7621
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500