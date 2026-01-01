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2021 Ford Explorer
Limited - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
2021 Ford Explorer
Limited - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
190,288KM
VIN 1FMSK8FH3MGB65290
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 190,288 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, Navigation, Heated Seats!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This Explorer was built to do more than just get groceries, with all-new technologies, this SUV was built for adventure. This 2021 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.
This SUV has 190,288 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is Limited. Add a touch of luxury with this premium Ford Explorer Limited as it comes with a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features unique aluminum wheels, LED lights with front fog lights, perforated leather heated and cooled seats, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, a 360 degree camera with front and rear parking assist, distance pacing cruise control and Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring evasion assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, lane keep assist and automated emergency braking, a proximity key, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8FH3MGB65290.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This Explorer was built to do more than just get groceries, with all-new technologies, this SUV was built for adventure. This 2021 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.
This SUV has 190,288 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is Limited. Add a touch of luxury with this premium Ford Explorer Limited as it comes with a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features unique aluminum wheels, LED lights with front fog lights, perforated leather heated and cooled seats, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, a 360 degree camera with front and rear parking assist, distance pacing cruise control and Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring evasion assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, lane keep assist and automated emergency braking, a proximity key, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8FH3MGB65290.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Tailgate
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Evasion Assist
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
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Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2021 Ford Explorer