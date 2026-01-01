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<b>Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>This 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback has one of the most comfortable and spacious interiors within its class, proving to be one of the finer choices for a modern hatchback. This 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>With a versatile and roomy interior that has been expertly crafted by using premium materials, this Honda Civic Hatchback provides a comfortable yet sporty commuter car that will not disappoint. It has the capability of hauling up to 5 of your closest friends and a generous amount of storage space for all of there gear. If youre in the market for the perfect family sports hatchback, look no further than this elegantly and sophisticated Honda Civic! This hatchback has 72,300 km. Its Meteoroid Grey Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=94BE1A0dNzG2jSlFH8VdhiNON07vz/x9 target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Civic Hatchbacks trim level is Sport. This Sport trim adds a gorgeous sunroof above synthetic leather seats and a heated steering wheel for open air experiences while a chrome tailpipe, aluminum pedals, and aggressive styling offer a performance driven appearance. Every Civic comes with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2022 Honda Civic

72,300 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport - Sunroof - Android Auto

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14074866

2022 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport - Sunroof - Android Auto

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
72,300KM
VIN 19XFL1G87NE401014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



This 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback has one of the most comfortable and spacious interiors within its class, proving to be one of the finer choices for a modern hatchback. This 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

With a versatile and roomy interior that has been expertly crafted by using premium materials, this Honda Civic Hatchback provides a comfortable yet sporty commuter car that will not disappoint. It has the capability of hauling up to 5 of your closest friends and a generous amount of storage space for all of there gear. If you're in the market for the perfect family sports hatchback, look no further than this elegantly and sophisticated Honda Civic! This hatchback has 72,300 km. It's Meteoroid Grey Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Civic Hatchback's trim level is Sport. This Sport trim adds a gorgeous sunroof above synthetic leather seats and a heated steering wheel for open air experiences while a chrome tailpipe, aluminum pedals, and aggressive styling offer a performance driven appearance. Every Civic comes with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring.

To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Fog Lamps

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport - Sunroof - Android Auto 72,300 KM $CALL + tax & lic
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Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

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1-888-632-XXXX

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1-888-632-0323

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Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2022 Honda Civic