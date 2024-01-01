$72,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
ZR2 - Leather Seats
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
ZR2 - Leather Seats
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$72,991
+ taxes & licensing
42,616KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GCUDHELXPG229475
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 42,616 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Off Road Suspension, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Box Liner!
This Chevrolet Silverado is a highly refined truck created to be as comfortable as it is capable. This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 42,616 kms. It's dark ash metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is ZR2. Making sure your off-road game is on point, this adventure-ready Silverado 1500 ZR2 is ready to power through any extreme terrain you put in front of it. This menacing pickup truck comes loaded with Multimatic DSSV dampers and a highly capable off-road suspension, an exclusive raised hood with black inserts, unique off-road aluminum wheels, underbody skid plates, and a high cut bumper to improve your approach angle. It also comes with Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that features a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, and SiriusXM, blind spot detection with trailer alert, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate and a 10 way power driver seat. Additional features include forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane keep assist, intellibeam LED headlights and fog lights, an HD surround vision camera and hill descent control plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Box Liner, Skid Plates, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $528.20 with $0 down for 96 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 866-735-5475 .
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
This Chevrolet Silverado is a highly refined truck created to be as comfortable as it is capable. This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 42,616 kms. It's dark ash metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is ZR2. Making sure your off-road game is on point, this adventure-ready Silverado 1500 ZR2 is ready to power through any extreme terrain you put in front of it. This menacing pickup truck comes loaded with Multimatic DSSV dampers and a highly capable off-road suspension, an exclusive raised hood with black inserts, unique off-road aluminum wheels, underbody skid plates, and a high cut bumper to improve your approach angle. It also comes with Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that features a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, and SiriusXM, blind spot detection with trailer alert, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate and a 10 way power driver seat. Additional features include forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane keep assist, intellibeam LED headlights and fog lights, an HD surround vision camera and hill descent control plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Box Liner, Skid Plates, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $528.20 with $0 down for 96 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 866-735-5475 .
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Off Road Suspension, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Box Liner, Skid Plates, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, 360 Camera, Hill Descent Control, Tow Hitch, LED Lights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Selkirk GM
2018 Subaru Forester - Low Mileage 60,141 KM $27,991 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai SL - Navigation - Sunroof 130,131 KM $22,991 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS 62,621 KM $25,991 + tax & lic
Email Selkirk GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$72,991
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500