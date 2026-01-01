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<p dir=ltr>2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 157,500km. 3.7L 6 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. BC owned. No accidents! </p><p> </p><p dir=ltr>Cruise control</p><p dir=ltr>Rear A/C</p><p dir=ltr>3rd row seating</p><p dir=ltr>Power windows</p><p dir=ltr>Power locks </p><p dir=ltr>Wood trim</p><p> </p><p dir=ltr>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

157,500 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT | Cruise control | 3rd row

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14123254

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT | Cruise control | 3rd row

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

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$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
157,500KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG8ER110290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 157,500km. 3.7L 6 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. BC owned. No accidents! 

 

Cruise control

Rear A/C

3rd row seating

Power windows

Power locks 

Wood trim

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Exterior

Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

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204-371-XXXX

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204-371-6737

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$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan