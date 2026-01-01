$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SXT | Cruise control | 3rd row
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SXT | Cruise control | 3rd row
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 157,500km. 3.7L 6 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. BC owned. No accidents!
Cruise control
Rear A/C
3rd row seating
Power windows
Power locks
Wood trim
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
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Stone Bridge Auto Inc
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204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-371-6737