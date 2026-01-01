$32,995+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss | Apple CarPlay | Trailer Brake
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss | Apple CarPlay | Trailer Brake
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
153,000KM
VIN 1GCPYCEF3LZ123037
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101966
- Mileage 153,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-6737
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500