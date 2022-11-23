Menu
2014 Honda CR-V

133,013 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2014 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,013KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9377005
  Stock #: 22163
  VIN: 2HKRM4H78EH125584

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 22163
  Mileage 133,013 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Sound Package


With the Honda CR-V, you get the versatility of an SUV while getting great fuel economy and a comfortable ride. This 2014 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 133,013 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.


Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and we'll find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

204-392-8814
