2018 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
VC Motors
1279 B Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4
431-338-3636
Certified
$23,899
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** Welcome to VC MOTORS***
Clean Title, Fresh Safetied, 2018 Honda CR-V EX-L, AWD, 7 Passenger, 1.5L 4-Cylinder, with an automatic transmission and only 185,356 Kms in excellent condition.
- Free 3-Month or 3,000 km Powertrain Warranty
- Fresh Safety
- Clean Title
- Carfax Available
- Extended warranty options available
FEATURES:
- Sunroof
- Heated Seats
- Remote Start
- Xenon Headlights
- Backup Camera
- Cruise Control
- Electric Mirrors
- Traction Control
- Air Conditioning
- Power Steering
- Power Mirrors
- Power locks
- Power Windows
And more!
Dealer # 5759
Financing options are available for your convenience.
Location: 1279 B Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4
Before you come in, You have to book an appointment as we unfortunately won’t be able to assist you without an appointment.
For complete details, feel free to visit our website:
