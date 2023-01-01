2015 Chevrolet Trax

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

