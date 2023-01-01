$16,495+ tax & licensing
$16,495
+ taxes & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-6737
2015 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
163,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9481050
- Stock #: 101028
- VIN: 3GNCJSSB0FL136605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevrolet Trax LTZ with 163000km. 1.4L turbocharged 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied.
Command start Back up camera Rear park aid Bluetooth Sunroof
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
