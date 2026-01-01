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Custom Convenience Package | Custom Value Package | Trailering Package | HD Rear Vision Camera | If you need a capable, no-nonsense half-ton thats ready to work from day one, this 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom delivers. With low kilometers on the odometer, a punchy 2.7L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, and full-time 4WD capability, this truck checks the boxes for those who put their vehicles to real use. Key Features: - Only 82,764 km well below average for a 2022 model year truck - 2.7L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and 4WD for confident towing and off-road capability - Heated power front seats with 4-way lumbar support and 3-setting driver/passenger memory seats - Push button start and manual tilt/telescoping steering column with cruise control - Black power heated side mirrors with auto-dimming, power folding, and turn signal indicators - RearView Monitor back-up camera for safer maneuvering on job sites or in tight spaces - Teen Driver technology configurable safety limits and in-vehicle report card for added peace of mind - Wi-Fi Hotspot capable for staying connected on the road or at the worksite This Silverado is finished in a clean, all-black exterior with Jet Black interior a sharp combination that keeps things professional and low-maintenance. Ready to put this truck to work for you? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve it, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

82,764 KM

Details Description Features

$36,484

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Watch This Vehicle
14280515

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 14280515
  2. 14280515
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Sale

$36,484

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
82,764KM
VIN 3GCPDBEK9NG650361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,764 KM

Vehicle Description

Custom Convenience Package | Custom Value Package | Trailering Package | HD Rear Vision Camera |
If you need a capable, no-nonsense half-ton that's ready to work from day one, this 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom delivers. With low kilometers on the odometer, a punchy 2.7L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, and full-time 4WD capability, this truck checks the boxes for those who put their vehicles to real use.

Key Features:
- Only 82,764 km well below average for a 2022 model year truck
- 2.7L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and 4WD for confident towing and off-road capability
- Heated power front seats with 4-way lumbar support and 3-setting driver/passenger memory seats
- Push button start and manual tilt/telescoping steering column with cruise control
- Black power heated side mirrors with auto-dimming, power folding, and turn signal indicators
- RearView Monitor back-up camera for safer maneuvering on job sites or in tight spaces
- Teen Driver technology configurable safety limits and in-vehicle report card for added peace of mind
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capable for staying connected on the road or at the worksite

This Silverado is finished in a clean, all-black exterior with Jet Black interior a sharp combination that keeps things professional and low-maintenance.

Ready to put this truck to work for you? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve it, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks

Interior

Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-5811

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$36,484

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500