$36,484+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$36,484
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 82,764 KM
Vehicle Description
Custom Convenience Package | Custom Value Package | Trailering Package | HD Rear Vision Camera |
If you need a capable, no-nonsense half-ton that's ready to work from day one, this 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom delivers. With low kilometers on the odometer, a punchy 2.7L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, and full-time 4WD capability, this truck checks the boxes for those who put their vehicles to real use.
Key Features:
- Only 82,764 km well below average for a 2022 model year truck
- 2.7L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and 4WD for confident towing and off-road capability
- Heated power front seats with 4-way lumbar support and 3-setting driver/passenger memory seats
- Push button start and manual tilt/telescoping steering column with cruise control
- Black power heated side mirrors with auto-dimming, power folding, and turn signal indicators
- RearView Monitor back-up camera for safer maneuvering on job sites or in tight spaces
- Teen Driver technology configurable safety limits and in-vehicle report card for added peace of mind
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capable for staying connected on the road or at the worksite
This Silverado is finished in a clean, all-black exterior with Jet Black interior a sharp combination that keeps things professional and low-maintenance.
Ready to put this truck to work for you? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve it, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-837-5811