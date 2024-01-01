Menu
<p>Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2018 GMC Terrain Denali with 92000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record </p><p> </p><p>Command start </p><p>Heated and cooled front seats </p><p>Leather seats </p><p>Heated steering wheel </p><p>Huge Panoramic Sunroof </p><p>Heated rear seats </p><p>Dual climate control </p><p>Blind spot monitoring </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </p>

2018 GMC Terrain

92,000 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Denali

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

92,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALXEX9JL297272

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 18GMTE
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
HD Radio
Android Auto

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

