$28,995+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain
Denali
2018 GMC Terrain
Denali
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 18GMTE
- Mileage 92,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2018 GMC Terrain Denali with 92000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record
Command start
Heated and cooled front seats
Leather seats
Heated steering wheel
Huge Panoramic Sunroof
Heated rear seats
Dual climate control
Blind spot monitoring
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737