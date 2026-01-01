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<p dir=ltr>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p dir=ltr>2019 RAM 1500 Express 5.7L 8 Cylinder 162,000km. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba owned.</p><p> </p><p dir=ltr>Remote start</p><p dir=ltr>Reverse camera</p><p dir=ltr>Power locks</p><p dir=ltr>Has books</p><p dir=ltr>Tonneau covers </p><p dir=ltr>Cruise control </p><p> </p><p dir=ltr>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Express | Tonneau covers

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14163403

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Express | Tonneau covers

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

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$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
162,000KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT1KG702881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2019 RAM 1500 Express 5.7L 8 Cylinder 162,000km. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba owned.

 

Remote start

Reverse camera

Power locks

Has books

Tonneau covers 

Cruise control 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
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Local Delivery
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

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204-371-XXXX

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204-371-6737

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$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2019 RAM 1500 Classic