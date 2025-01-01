Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2020 GMC Terrain Denali with only 75000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder Turbo All wheel drive </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba.</p><p> </p><p>Heated and cooled front seats </p><p>Adaptive Cruise control </p><p>Wireless charging </p><p>Huge Panoramic sunroof </p><p>Command start </p><p>Blind spot monitoring </p><p>Heated rear seats </p><p>360 degree parking Camera</p><p>Dual climate control </p><p>Apple Carplay/Android auto </p><p>Leather seats </p><p>Bose audio system </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </p>

2020 GMC Terrain

75,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 GMC Terrain

Denali

Watch This Vehicle
12061066

2020 GMC Terrain

Denali

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1735928118
  2. 1735928118
  3. 1735928119
  4. 1735928119
  5. 1735928119
  6. 1735928118
  7. 1735928119
  8. 1735928118
  9. 1735928118
  10. 1735928118
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALXEX4LL345117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2020 GMC Terrain Denali with only 75000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder Turbo All wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba.

 

Heated and cooled front seats 

Adaptive Cruise control 

Wireless charging 

Huge Panoramic sunroof 

Command start 

Blind spot monitoring 

Heated rear seats 

360 degree parking Camera

Dual climate control 

Apple Carplay/Android auto 

Leather seats 

Bose audio system 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Ford Explorer XLT 126,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Express LS for sale in Steinbach, MB
2022 Chevrolet Express LS 143,000 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Ford Ranger FX4 LVll for sale in Steinbach, MB
2007 Ford Ranger FX4 LVll 252,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Terrain