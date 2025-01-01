$27,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA
Preferred
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$27,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2022 Hyundai Kona Preferred with only 43000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. NO ACCIDENTS. LEASE RETURN
Command start
Heated front seats
Heated steering wheel
Apple Carplay/Android auto
Blind spot monitoring
Lane departure assist
Forward collision warning
Selectable drive modes
AWD LOCK
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
