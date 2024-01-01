$17,975+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
1-855-854-3300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ford Edge SEL AWD
3.5LTR V6
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power heated seats
5 passengers
AM/FM radio
SYNC by Microsoft / Bluetooth
174,000kms!
Chrome wheels
Back up camera & sensors
1 OWNER SUV!
PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP SHOWS!
$17,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
***NEW HOURS EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 1, 2023***
Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 5pm
Saturday 10am to 3pm
Sunday CLOSED
