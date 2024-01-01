Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2018 Ford Edge Titanium, 2.0L Ecoboost Engine, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, panoramic roof, black leather seats and more! Call us or come on down for a test drive!</p>

2018 Ford Edge

132,435 KM

Details Description Features

$26,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

  1. 1712078736
  2. 1712078736
  3. 1712078736
  4. 1712078736
  5. 1712078737
  6. 1712078736
  7. 1712078736
  8. 1712078736
  9. 1712078736
  10. 1712078736
  11. 1712078736
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$26,295

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
132,435KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4K96JBB96839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour blue metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,435 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford Edge Titanium, 2.0L Ecoboost Engine, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, panoramic roof, black leather seats and more! Call us or come on down for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford

Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX for sale in Elie, MB
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX 185,430 KM $29,000 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 145
2016 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 145" LARIAT 135,836 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Charger 4dr Sdn SXT AWD for sale in Elie, MB
2017 Dodge Charger 4dr Sdn SXT AWD 119,063 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

Call Dealer

204-353-XXXX

(click to show)

204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,295

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge