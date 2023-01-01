1999 Plymouth Prowler

$58,600 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9816559

9816559 Stock #: SCV8462

SCV8462 VIN: 1P3EW65G6XV501890

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Prowler Black Clearcoat

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 7,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.