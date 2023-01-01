Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1999 Plymouth Prowler

7,000 KM

Details Description

$58,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$58,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
1999 Plymouth Prowler

1999 Plymouth Prowler

Completely Original Collector Quality, 4,400 miles!!

Watch This Vehicle

1999 Plymouth Prowler

Completely Original Collector Quality, 4,400 miles!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 9816559
  2. 9816559
  3. 9816559
  4. 9816559
  5. 9816559
  6. 9816559
  7. 9816559
  8. 9816559
  9. 9816559
  10. 9816559
  11. 9816559
  12. 9816559
  13. 9816559
  14. 9816559
  15. 9816559
  16. 9816559
  17. 9816559
  18. 9816559
  19. 9816559
  20. 9816559
  21. 9816559
  22. 9816559
  23. 9816559
  24. 9816559
  25. 9816559
  26. 9816559
  27. 9816559
  28. 9816559
  29. 9816559
  30. 9816559
  31. 9816559
  32. 9816559
  33. 9816559
  34. 9816559
  35. 9816559
  36. 9816559
  37. 9816559
  38. 9816559
  39. 9816559
  40. 9816559
  41. 9816559
Contact Seller

$58,600

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
7,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9816559
  • Stock #: SCV8462
  • VIN: 1P3EW65G6XV501890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Prowler Black Clearcoat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 7,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For the Discerning Car Enthusiast only!! This is an acquisition that has been preserved as new since it rolled off the factory floor! Only 4,400 miles!! ( not kilometers )
Purchased complete with matching 'Prowler Black Clear Coat' Plymouth travel trailer. All books, manuals, brochures, keys, Fobs, and even Service Manual.

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!



Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2006 Audi A4 Cabriol...
 102,000 KM
$14,800 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Veloste...
 44,000 KM
$25,600 + tax & lic
2020 TRACKER CLASSIC...
 0 KM
$21,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory