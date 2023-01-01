$58,600+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$58,600
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
1999 Plymouth Prowler
1999 Plymouth Prowler
Completely Original Collector Quality, 4,400 miles!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$58,600
+ taxes & licensing
7,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9816559
- Stock #: SCV8462
- VIN: 1P3EW65G6XV501890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Prowler Black Clearcoat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 7,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Purchased complete with matching 'Prowler Black Clear Coat' Plymouth travel trailer. All books, manuals, brochures, keys, Fobs, and even Service Manual.
Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5