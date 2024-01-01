$41,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford MAVERICK
FXR AWD - Sunroof, Lthr, 8in Scrn, Fuel Alloys, Tow
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$41,800
+ taxes & licensing
39,000KM
Used
VIN 3FTTW8F99NRA51505
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alto Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GT9911
- Mileage 39,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** STUNNING AWD ECOBOOST MAVERICK FXR! *** FUEL ALLOYS & TOYO TIRES INCLUDED, SUNROOF, LEATHER INTERIOR, 8 INCH TOUCHSCREEN!! *** TONNEAU COVER, BEDLINER, TOW PACKAGE!!! *** Low mileage (Just 39,000kms!!), Carfax states ONE OWNER, and excellent history!! Sweet aftermarket 17 INCH FUEL ALLOYS w/ Toyo Tires INCLUDED!! Alto blue metallic paint with a bright tri-tone leather interior! Smart, Efficient, capable and practical, this Maverick is both the perfect commuter and adventurer! With the rising cost of fuel, why drive a gas guzzler and throw your money away at the pump? This beauty is loaded up with a SUNROOF......LEATHER INTERIOR......8 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN......TruXport TONNEAU COVER......Spray-In BEDLINER......Tri-Tone FXR Trimmed Interior......Privacy Tinted Windows......Digital VIC (Vehicle Information Center)......Backup Camera......WI-FI HOTSPOT......Automatic Climate Control......Electronic Parking Brake w/ Hold......Auto Start/Stop......Keyless Entry......Selectable Drive Modes (Normal, Eco, Sport)......Steering Wheel Media & Cruise Controls......Digital VIC (Vehicle Information Center)......Powerful & Economical 2.0L TURBO ECOBOOST I4 Engine......Smooth Shifting 8-SPEED Automatic Transmission......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ Wiring......Integrated TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER......Tow/Haul Mode......Intelligent AWD System......Like New 17 INCH FUEL ALLOY RIMS w/ TOYO OPEN COUNTRY A/T TIRES!!
This FXR Maverick comes with all original Books & Manuals, two sets of Keys & Fobs, fitted All Weather Mats and balance of Factory FORD WARRANTY! Now sale priced at just $41,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
