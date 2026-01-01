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<p>Premium condition on this very Rare Low kilometer, 2000 Toyota Rav 4, Automatic, Four Wheel Drive, Super clean <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>Black and Silver Exterior, Grey cloth seats, Air Conditioned, cruise control, Power windows & locks, Safety Certified and serviced.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Ready for its new owner. Well looked after with no major accidents, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Priced Very reasonably at $11,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced,. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>    </span>See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>   </span>DP#9491.</p>

2000 Toyota RAV4

101,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2000 Toyota RAV4

awd

Watch This Vehicle
14020188

2000 Toyota RAV4

awd

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
101,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JT3HP10V4Y0230446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium condition on this very Rare Low kilometer, 2000 Toyota Rav 4, Automatic, Four Wheel Drive, Super clean  Black and Silver Exterior, Grey cloth seats, Air Conditioned, cruise control, Power windows & locks, Safety Certified and serviced.  Ready for its new owner. Well looked after with no major accidents, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Priced Very reasonably at $11,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced,. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

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204-488-XXXX

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204-488-3793

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$11,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2000 Toyota RAV4