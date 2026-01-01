$11,950+ taxes & licensing
2000 Toyota RAV4
awd
2000 Toyota RAV4
awd
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium condition on this very Rare Low kilometer, 2000 Toyota Rav 4, Automatic, Four Wheel Drive, Super clean Black and Silver Exterior, Grey cloth seats, Air Conditioned, cruise control, Power windows & locks, Safety Certified and serviced. Ready for its new owner. Well looked after with no major accidents, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. Priced Very reasonably at $11,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced,. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491.
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204-488-3793