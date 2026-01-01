$4,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2004 Toyota Camry
XLE
2004 Toyota Camry
XLE
Location
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
204-589-6047
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
252,250KM
Good Condition
VIN 4T1BF30K84U071757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 252,250 KM
Vehicle Description
2004 TOYOTA CAMRY XLE
✅FRESH SAFETY
✅CLEAN TITLE
✅3.0L ENGINE
✅AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
✅252,250 KM
Price - $ 4,990 + Taxes
Hiru Auto Sale & Services
585 McGregor Street
Winnipeg
204-887-4663
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Hiru Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
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204-589-XXXX(click to show)
$4,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
204-589-6047
2004 Toyota Camry