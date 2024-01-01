Menu
Honda CR-V the reliable SUV classical size. Local manitoba vehicle, Low kms for the year SAFETIED ✅
Clean title ✅ Finance available ✅
Good and bad credit ✅ O$ down available ✅ Ready to go ✅ Sunroof
AWD Cruise control
Leather interior Heated seats Powered mirrors
Powered windows Towing hitch with harness
Roof rack with cross bars Opening tailgate window Spare tire with factory cover
And lots more.. Apply today drive today Extended warranty available

2006 Honda CR-V

118,963 KM

2006 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2006 Honda CR-V

EX-L

VC Motors

1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

431-338-3636

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

118,963KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JHLRD78966C803137

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,963 KM

Vehicle Description

Honda CR-V the reliable SUV classical size. Local manitoba vehicle, Low kms for the year

 

SAFETIED ✅

Clean title ✅

Finance available ✅

Good and bad credit ✅

O$ down available ✅

Ready to go ✅

 

Sunroof

AWD

Cruise control

Leather interior

Heated seats

Powered mirrors

Powered windows

Towing hitch with harness

Roof rack with cross bars

Opening tailgate window

Spare tire with factory cover

And lots more..

 

Apply today drive today

 

Extended warranty available

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

VC Motors

VC Motors

1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

431-338-3636

VC Motors

431-338-3636

2006 Honda CR-V