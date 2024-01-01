SOLD
2006 Toyota Prius
2006 Toyota Prius
Location
VC Motors
1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4
431-338-3636
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
SOLD
304,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDKB22U663140785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 304,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Toyota Prius Clean title, no safety
Dealer Permit # 5759
PRICE IS FIRM
Clean Title
Runs and drives
1.5L 4CYL GAS/ELECTRIC HYBRID
Really Good on gas
Price to sell no safety
Comes as is where is
Safety pre-sale inspection disclosure upon viewing
Contact now if interested while it is still available
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
VC Motors
1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4
Call Dealer
431-338-XXXX(click to show)
2006 Toyota Prius