Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>2006 Toyota Prius Clean title, no safety</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Dealer Permit # 5759</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>PRICE IS FIRM</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Clean Title</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Runs and drives </span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>1.5L 4CYL GAS/ELECTRIC HYBRID</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Really Good on gas</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Price to sell no safety</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Comes as is where is</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Safety pre-sale inspection disclosure upon viewing </span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Contact now if interested while it is still available </span></p>

2006 Toyota Prius

304,000 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

Make it Yours

2006 Toyota Prius

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Prius

Location

VC Motors

1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

431-338-3636

  1. 1708920835
  2. 1708920835
  3. 1708920835
  4. 1708920835
  5. 1708920835
  6. 1708920835
  7. 1708920835
  8. 1708920835
  9. 1708920835
  10. 1708920835
  11. 1708920835
  12. 1708920835
  13. 1708920835
  14. 1708920835
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SOLD

304,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDKB22U663140785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 304,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Toyota Prius Clean title, no safety

 

Dealer Permit # 5759

 

PRICE IS FIRM

Clean Title

Runs and drives 

1.5L 4CYL GAS/ELECTRIC HYBRID

Really Good on gas

Price to sell no safety

Comes as is where is

Safety pre-sale inspection disclosure upon viewing 

Contact now if interested while it is still available 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From VC Motors

Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT 92,000 KM SOLD
Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV 190,000 KM SOLD
Used 2006 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2006 Honda CR-V EX-L 118,963 KM SOLD

Email VC Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
VC Motors

VC Motors

1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

Call Dealer

431-338-XXXX

(click to show)

431-338-3636

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
SOLD
VC Motors

431-338-3636

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Prius