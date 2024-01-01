$7,499+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
VC Motors
1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4
431-338-3636
Sold As Is
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Chevy Cruze LT Turbo, local manitoba vehicle, runs and drives smooth, price is firm
-FRESH SAFETY
-CLEAN TITLE
-CARFAX AVAILABLE
-READY TO GO
-FINANCE AVAILABLE
Selling As-Is. Car comes with a fresh Manitoba safety. The only thing wrong is that the heater takes a very long time to warm up the car otherwise it runs and drives perfectly
FEATURES:
-Cruise Control
-Traction Control
-Electric Mirrors
-Air Conditioning
-Power Mirrors
-Power Steering
-Power Windows
And more!
Contact for more details
www.vcmotors.ca
Vehicle Features
VC Motors
431-338-3636