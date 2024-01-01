2011 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
174,000 KM

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
VC Motors

1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

431-338-3636

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

174,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1G1PF5S92B7204100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Chevy Cruze LT Turbo, local manitoba vehicle, runs and drives smooth, price is firm

 

-FRESH SAFETY 

-CLEAN TITLE 

-CARFAX AVAILABLE 

-READY TO GO 

-FINANCE AVAILABLE 

 

Selling As-Is. Car comes with a fresh Manitoba safety. The only thing wrong is that the heater takes a very long time to warm up the car otherwise it runs and drives perfectly 

 

FEATURES: 

-Cruise Control 

-Traction Control

-Electric Mirrors 

-Air Conditioning 

-Power Mirrors 

-Power Steering 

-Power Windows 

 

And more!

 

Contact for more details 

 

www.vcmotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

