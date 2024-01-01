Menu
2012 Honda CR-V

177,385 KM

$15,499

+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2012 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

VC Motors

1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

431-338-3636

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

177,385KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H7XCH121386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,385 KM

Vehicle Description

*** Welcome to VC MOTORS***

www.vcmotors.ca 

 

Clean Title, Fresh Safetied, 2012 Honda CR-V EX-L, AWD, 5 Passenger, 2.4L 4-Cylinder, with an automatic transmission and only 177,385 Kms in excellent condition.

 

  •   Free 3-Month or 3,000 km Powertrain  Warranty
  •   Fresh Safety
  •   Clean Title
  •   Carfax Available
  •   Extended warranty options available

 

FEATURES:

 

  • Backup Camera
  • Heated Seats (Driver & Passenger)
  • Sunroof 
  • Cruise Control 
  • Traction Control 
  • Air Conditioning 
  • Power Steering 
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power locks 
  • Power Windows 

 

And more!

 

Dealer # 5759 

 

Financing options are available for your convenience.

 

Location: 1279 B Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

 

Before you come in, You have to book an appointment as we unfortunately won’t be able to assist you without an appointment.

 

For complete details, feel free to visit our website:

 

www.vcmotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

VC Motors

VC Motors

1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
2012 Honda CR-V