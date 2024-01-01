SOLD
2007 Cadillac Escalade
VC Motors
1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4
431-338-3636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 250,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Cadillac Escalade, absolute elegant ride, fully optioned for the year
SAFETIED✅
CLEAN TITLE✅
FULLY DETAILED INSIDE & OUT✅
DRIVE WITH CONFIDENCE!✅
FREE CARFAX REPORT ✅
We would pay $200 to any of you if your Facebook share leads to a buyer!
Features:
Auto folding side mirrors
DVD player
Heated and cold seats
Auto/remote starter
Heated mirrors
Auto folding seats
Auto tailgate
Sunroof
Towing hitch
HID headlights
Backup camera
Backup sensors
Heated rear seats
Rear seats temp control
AWD
And so much more
