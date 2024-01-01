SOLD
2009 Honda Odyssey
EX-L
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2009 Honda Odyssey Touring in Mint Condition with great service history, fully loaded with fantastic features, Local Manitoba vehicle, Low kms
SAFETIED
Clean title
Finance available
Good and bad credit
O$ down available
Ready to go
Backup Camera
Navigation
Sunroof
Cruise Control
Dual power sliding doors
Memory Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Parking distance control
Electric Mirrors
Rear Air Conditioning
