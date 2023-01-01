$22,986+ tax & licensing
2012 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara, EXTRA CLEAN !! JUST ARRIVED FROM VANCOUVER!!
Location
Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.
1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3
- Listing ID: 9690607
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG7CL253124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 221,000 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST ARRIVED FROM KELOWNA !! SUPER CLEAN JEEP WRANGLER SAHARA UNLIMITED!! LOOKS RUNS AND DRIVES AWESOME!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! BRAND NEW TIRES!! BUY THIS GO ANYWHERE VEHICLE FOR ONLY $22,986 PLUS PST AND GST WARRANTY AND VARIOUS FINANCING OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE OAC. VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194
