2012 Jeep Wrangler

221,000 KM

Details Description

$22,986

+ tax & licensing
$22,986

+ taxes & licensing

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

204-941-9080

2012 Jeep Wrangler

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara, EXTRA CLEAN !! JUST ARRIVED FROM VANCOUVER!!

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara, EXTRA CLEAN !! JUST ARRIVED FROM VANCOUVER!!

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

$22,986

+ taxes & licensing

221,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9690607
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG7CL253124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED FROM KELOWNA !! SUPER CLEAN JEEP WRANGLER SAHARA UNLIMITED!! LOOKS RUNS AND DRIVES AWESOME!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! BRAND NEW TIRES!! BUY THIS GO ANYWHERE VEHICLE FOR ONLY $22,986 PLUS PST AND GST WARRANTY AND VARIOUS FINANCING OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE OAC. VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

