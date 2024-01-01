SOLD
2013 Chevrolet Malibu
LT ECO
2013 Chevrolet Malibu
LT ECO
Location
VC Motors
1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4
431-338-3636
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
SOLD
184,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G11D5SRXDF131210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 184,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT with fantastic features in Mint Condition
SAFETIED✅
CLEAN TITLE✅
FULLY DETAILED INSIDE & OUT✅
CARFAX REPORT ✅
FINANCE AVAILABLE ✅
GOOD AND BAD CREDIT ✅
O$ DOWN AVAILABLE ✅
READY TO GO✅
Features-
Remote start
Heated seats (driver & passenger)
Cruise Control
Traction Control
Power mirrors and windows
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
VC Motors
1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4
