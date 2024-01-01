$16,994+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Safetied Well Kept Truck
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$16,994
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 196,837 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
