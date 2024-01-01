Menu
Account
Sign In
OUR ANNUAL TENT SALE IS BACK! - Do not miss our best deals of the year! May 10 & 11 Only! *Every in-stock vehicle price has been reduced for two days only! *Reduced interest rates on all used vehicles for two days only! Prices will not be released until Friday, May 10 - Please contact us for details Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

196,837 KM

Details Description Features

$16,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Safetied Well Kept Truck

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Safetied Well Kept Truck

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 11316880
  2. 11316880
  3. 11316880
  4. 11316880
  5. 11316880
Contact Seller

$16,994

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
196,837KM
Used
VIN 3GCPKSE71DG233154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 196,837 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR ANNUAL TENT SALE IS BACK! - Do not miss our best deals of the year! May 10 & 11 Only!

*Every in-stock vehicle price has been reduced for two days only!

*Reduced interest rates on all used vehicles for two days only!

Prices will not be released until Friday, May 10 - Please contact us for details

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Electronic immobilizer
Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers
Convenience pkg comfort and decor
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Console, overhead, deluxe
Defogger, windshield and side window
Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
Cup holders, front row, centre console and doors, rear seat
Lights, dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry, backlit instrument panel switches
Lights, indicator, at a tap three flash to pass, six flash in tow haul mode for lane change
Mirror, inside rearview, prismatic with soft vinyl trim
Steering wheel and column, tilt-wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock
Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver express down
Windows, rear, power
Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tire pressure monitoring system -inc: voltmeter, oil pressure *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
Seats, rear bench split, folding stadium style
Sunshades, left/right hand padded with lighted visor mirrors
Audio system controls , steering wheel mounted
Door trim panels, colour-keyed grained moulded plastic, soft vinyl with map pockets
Driver information centre, displays important driver warnings and messages; compass, exterior temp display -inc: trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language...

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-wheel drive
Single two-sided key
5'8" pickup box
Chassis equipment, handling/trailering -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers
Generator, 145 amp
GVWR, 3175 kg (7000 lb)
Pick up box, two tier loading
Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio (w/LC9 or L9H Engine REQ: K5L HD Enhanced Cooling Pkg)
Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls
Recovery hooks -inc: (2) front mounted at the front of each frame side member

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary input jack
Bluetooth For Phone
(6) uplevel performance speakers
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Antenna, radio mast

Comfort

HEATED

Safety

Air Bags
Side guard door beams
Hill start assist
Child safety restraints, LATCH - lower anchor and tethers
Seat belts, driver and right front passenger with pretensioners
Air bags, driver and right front passenger, dual stage -inc: automatic passenger airbag suppression system
Air bags, side curtain, roof rail mounted head curtain side-impact -inc: outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor
Air bags, side-impact, seat-mounted, driver and right front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection
Restraint provisions child, rear seat, rear facing
Stabilitrak electronic stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance -inc: electronic trailer sway control, hill start assist

Exterior

Spare tire lock
Chrome centre caps
Door handles, black
Bumpers, rear, chrome with step pad
Glass, Solar-Ray, all windows
Lights, backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp
Lights, front, dual automatic halogen composite
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system
Glass, deep tint on rear door and rear window, light tinted glass on all other windows
Mouldings, body side, body coloured
Grille, moulded plastic, integral 'Chevrolet' emblem at centre of grille
Bumpers, front, chrome

Convenience

engine temperature

Additional Features

Side Curtain
SUNSHADES
null
4 Wheel ABS
speedometer
fuel level
THEFTLOCK
radio data system (RDS)
MIRRORS
BLACK
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
brakes
Front
Theft Deterrent
SEATS
Instrumentation
WINDOWS
Glass
Audio system
tilt-wheel
Audio system controls
Lights
Stabilitrak electronic stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance -inc: electronic trailer sway control
Steering wheel and column
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system
adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock
backlit instrument panel switches
deep tint on rear door and rear window
demand-type washer system
dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry
driver and right front passenger
driver and right front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection
dual automatic halogen composite
dual stage -inc: automatic passenger airbag suppression system
electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
folding stadium style
left/right hand padded with lighted visor mirrors
light tinted glass on all other windows
odometer with trip odometer
oil pressure *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
rear bench split
roof rail mounted head curtain side-impact -inc: outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor
seat-mounted
side-impact
steering wheel mounted
tire pressure monitoring system -inc: voltmeter
power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver express down
manual fold
antilock
front disc and rear drum
auto-tone control
AM/FM stereo with MP3 compatible CD player
OSRV mirror LH/RH
power adjusting
seek-and-scan -inc: digital clock
speed-compensated volume
4.8L SFI flex fuel V8 (Vortec) *Capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol*
(6) uplevel performance audio speakers
4-speed automatic with OD -inc: tow/haul mode (REQ: L20 Engine)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note S Local Trade | Ultra Low KM for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Nissan Versa Note S Local Trade | Ultra Low KM 41,965 KM $14,993 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line Ultimate Certified | 5.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line Ultimate Certified | 5.99% Available 79,913 KM $24,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium AWD | Low KM for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium AWD | Low KM 46,290 KM $21,993 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,994

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500