2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Cruise Control

Tachometer

Electronic immobilizer

Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers

Convenience pkg comfort and decor

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped

Console, overhead, deluxe

Defogger, windshield and side window

Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel

Cup holders, front row, centre console and doors, rear seat

Lights, dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry, backlit instrument panel switches

Lights, indicator, at a tap three flash to pass, six flash in tow haul mode for lane change

Mirror, inside rearview, prismatic with soft vinyl trim

Steering wheel and column, tilt-wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock

Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver express down

Windows, rear, power

Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tire pressure monitoring system -inc: voltmeter, oil pressure *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*

Seats, rear bench split, folding stadium style

Sunshades, left/right hand padded with lighted visor mirrors

Audio system controls , steering wheel mounted

Door trim panels, colour-keyed grained moulded plastic, soft vinyl with map pockets