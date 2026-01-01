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This 2013 Ford F-150 XLT Supercrew is a local trade-in packing a punchy 5.0L V8, genuine 4WD capability, and a crew cab layout that handles work week and weekend with equal confidence. Whether youre hauling gear, towing, or heading off the paved road, this truck is built for the job. Key Features: - 5.0L 8-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission serious pulling power - 4-Wheel Drive (4WD) ready for Manitoba winters and off-road demands - Crew Cab / Short Bed configuration room for 6 passengers plus cargo flexibility - 141,780 km well-maintained and priced to reflect honest use - Roll Stability Control with trailer sway control confidence when towing - Full Safety Canopy with front, side, and curtain airbags thorough occupant protection - MyKey system programmable driver settings including speed and volume limits - SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 6-month subscription entertainment on every route - Rear privacy glass and SecuriLock anti-theft ignition added security and comfort At Birchwood Ford, were committed to making your buying experience straightforward and stress-free. Ready to put this F-150 to work? Reserve it online, start your purchase at birchwoodford.ca, or contact us today to book a test drive. Our team is here to answer any questions and help you drive away with confidence. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2013 Ford F-150

141,780 KM

Details Description Features

$19,875

+ taxes & licensing
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2013 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4 Supercrew | 5.0 Liter | Local Trade | Low Kilometers !

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14334371

2013 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4 Supercrew | 5.0 Liter | Local Trade | Low Kilometers !

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14334371
  2. 14334371
Contact Seller
Sale

$19,875

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
141,780KM
VIN 1FTFW1EF2DFB61948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Steel Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 141,780 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Ford F-150 XLT Supercrew is a local trade-in packing a punchy 5.0L V8, genuine 4WD capability, and a crew cab layout that handles work week and weekend with equal confidence. Whether you're hauling gear, towing, or heading off the paved road, this truck is built for the job.

Key Features:
- 5.0L 8-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission serious pulling power
- 4-Wheel Drive (4WD) ready for Manitoba winters and off-road demands
- Crew Cab / Short Bed configuration room for 6 passengers plus cargo flexibility
- 141,780 km well-maintained and priced to reflect honest use
- Roll Stability Control with trailer sway control confidence when towing
- Full Safety Canopy with front, side, and curtain airbags thorough occupant protection
- MyKey system programmable driver settings including speed and volume limits
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 6-month subscription entertainment on every route
- Rear privacy glass and SecuriLock anti-theft ignition added security and comfort

At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to making your buying experience straightforward and stress-free. Ready to put this F-150 to work? Reserve it online, start your purchase at birchwoodford.ca, or contact us today to book a test drive. Our team is here to answer any questions and help you drive away with confidence.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Interior

Speed Control
Pwr windows
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Front/rear aux pwr point

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Side-impact airbags
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags

Exterior

Rear window privacy glass

Media / Nav / Comm

SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month subscription

Additional Features

Belt-Minder w/audio mute
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$19,875

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2013 Ford F-150