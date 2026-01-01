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If youre looking for a fuel-efficient, tech-forward SUV that handles Manitoba roads with confidence, this 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Select AWD Hybrid checks every box. Coming off a previous lease with only 44,373 km, it arrives in outstanding condition with the desirable Tech Pack already on board giving you premium features without the new-vehicle price tag. Key Features: - AWD Hybrid powertrain delivering an impressive 5.6L/100km city and 6.5L/100km highway - Previous lease vehicle with low kilometers for its age well-maintained and thoroughly inspected - Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control for personalized front-cabin comfort - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) with Driver Monitoring-Alert for confident highway driving - Sport Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel paired with a full suite of steering wheel controls - Automatic LED High-Beam Headlamps with auto on/off for safer nighttime driving - Power Liftgate for hands-free rear cargo access - Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes with Hill Hold Control maximizing hybrid efficiency and safety - Agate Black Metallic exterior with Ebony interior for a refined, sporty aesthetic At Birchwood Ford, were committed to making your car-buying experience straightforward and enjoyable. Whether youre ready to move forward or just have a few questions, were here to help. Visit us at birchwoodford.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive whatever works best for you. Dont hesitate to reach out; a Hybrid this well-equipped at this price wont last long. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2023 Ford Escape

44,373 KM

Details Description Features

$29,788

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Select AWD Hybrid | Tech Pack | Previous Lease | Low Kilometers !

Watch This Vehicle
14334374

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Select AWD Hybrid | Tech Pack | Previous Lease | Low Kilometers !

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14334374
  2. 14334374
Contact Seller
Sale

$29,788

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
44,373KM
VIN 1FMCU9NZ9PUA39441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,373 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a fuel-efficient, tech-forward SUV that handles Manitoba roads with confidence, this 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Select AWD Hybrid checks every box. Coming off a previous lease with only 44,373 km, it arrives in outstanding condition with the desirable Tech Pack already on board giving you premium features without the new-vehicle price tag.

Key Features:
- AWD Hybrid powertrain delivering an impressive 5.6L/100km city and 6.5L/100km highway
- Previous lease vehicle with low kilometers for its age well-maintained and thoroughly inspected
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control for personalized front-cabin comfort
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) with Driver Monitoring-Alert for confident highway driving
- Sport Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel paired with a full suite of steering wheel controls
- Automatic LED High-Beam Headlamps with auto on/off for safer nighttime driving
- Power Liftgate for hands-free rear cargo access
- Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes with Hill Hold Control maximizing hybrid efficiency and safety
- Agate Black Metallic exterior with Ebony interior for a refined, sporty aesthetic

At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to making your car-buying experience straightforward and enjoyable. Whether you're ready to move forward or just have a few questions, we're here to help. Visit us at birchwoodford.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive whatever works best for you. Don't hesitate to reach out; a Hybrid this well-equipped at this price won't last long.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wing Spoiler
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sport Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$29,788

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2023 Ford Escape