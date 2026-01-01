$29,788+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Escape
ST-Line Select AWD Hybrid | Tech Pack | Previous Lease | Low Kilometers !
2023 Ford Escape
ST-Line Select AWD Hybrid | Tech Pack | Previous Lease | Low Kilometers !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$29,788
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 44,373 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a fuel-efficient, tech-forward SUV that handles Manitoba roads with confidence, this 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Select AWD Hybrid checks every box. Coming off a previous lease with only 44,373 km, it arrives in outstanding condition with the desirable Tech Pack already on board giving you premium features without the new-vehicle price tag.
Key Features:
- AWD Hybrid powertrain delivering an impressive 5.6L/100km city and 6.5L/100km highway
- Previous lease vehicle with low kilometers for its age well-maintained and thoroughly inspected
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control for personalized front-cabin comfort
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) with Driver Monitoring-Alert for confident highway driving
- Sport Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel paired with a full suite of steering wheel controls
- Automatic LED High-Beam Headlamps with auto on/off for safer nighttime driving
- Power Liftgate for hands-free rear cargo access
- Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes with Hill Hold Control maximizing hybrid efficiency and safety
- Agate Black Metallic exterior with Ebony interior for a refined, sporty aesthetic
At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to making your car-buying experience straightforward and enjoyable. Whether you're ready to move forward or just have a few questions, we're here to help. Visit us at birchwoodford.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive whatever works best for you. Don't hesitate to reach out; a Hybrid this well-equipped at this price won't last long.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
Interior
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Additional Features
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204-661-9555