2013 GMC Sierra 2500

Tachometer

Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers

Console - overhead deluxe

Cruise control - electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel

Defogger - windshield and side window

Lights - dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry & backlit IP switches

Steering wheel and column - tilt wheel adjustable w/brake/transmission shift interlock

Theft deterrent - electronic immobilizer

Door trim panels -inc: colour-keyed grained moulded plastic

Floor covering - vinyl

Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats

Cup holders - front row, centre console, doors and rear seat

Instrumentation - speedometer, tachometer, odometer -inc: trip odometer, fuel level, engine temp, voltmeter, oil pressure, tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)

Mirror, rear-view - prismatic with soft vinyl rim

Climate control - single zone, manual

Driver information centre -inc: driver warnings & messages, engine hours, trans temp, trailer gain output (if equipped), relearn tire position, oil life, remote key relearn, feature setting menus *Detailed description of all functions provided in owner...