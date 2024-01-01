Menu
Account
Sign In
SL Package | Remote Keyless Entry | Skid Plate Package | Engine Block Heater | Chrome Appearance Wheels | Navigation | Bluetooth | All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2013 GMC Sierra 2500

165,511 KM

Details Description Features

$23,898

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 GMC Sierra 2500

HD WT | 2-year Maintenance Free |

Watch This Vehicle

2013 GMC Sierra 2500

HD WT | 2-year Maintenance Free |

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$23,898

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,511KM
VIN 1GT02ZC87DZ259988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Dark Titanium
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 165,511 KM

Vehicle Description

SL Package | Remote Keyless Entry | Skid Plate Package | Engine Block Heater | Chrome Appearance Wheels | Navigation | Bluetooth |
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Pwr steering
4-wheel drive
Single two-sided key
Air cleaner - high capacity
Axle, rear - 3.73 ratio
Body ordering code - fleetside
Chassis - handling/trailering, heavy duty -inc: rear monotube shocks
Cooling - engine oil
Cooling - heavy duty transmission
Generator - 125-amp
Recovery hooks - two, front mounted at the front of each frame side member
GVWR - 4309 kg (9,500 lb) (REQ: MYD Trans)
Transfer case - floor-mounted shifter (4WD models - 4 high, 4 low)

Interior

Tachometer
Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers
Console - overhead deluxe
Cruise control - electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
Defogger - windshield and side window
Lights - dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry & backlit IP switches
Steering wheel and column - tilt wheel adjustable w/brake/transmission shift interlock
Theft deterrent - electronic immobilizer
Door trim panels -inc: colour-keyed grained moulded plastic
Floor covering - vinyl
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Cup holders - front row, centre console, doors and rear seat
Instrumentation - speedometer, tachometer, odometer -inc: trip odometer, fuel level, engine temp, voltmeter, oil pressure, tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Mirror, rear-view - prismatic with soft vinyl rim
Climate control - single zone, manual
Driver information centre -inc: driver warnings & messages, engine hours, trans temp, trailer gain output (if equipped), relearn tire position, oil life, remote key relearn, feature setting menus *Detailed description of all functions provided in owner...
Sunshades - left/right hand padded -inc: LH w/pocket, RH w/visor mirror

Powertrain

engine temp

Safety

Side guard door beams
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Air bag restraint - driver and right front passenger frontal single stage
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system -inc: electronic trailer sway control & hill start assist
Seat belts, 3-point safety belts in front outboard seat & centre seat
Child safety restraints "LATCH" lower anchor and tethers top tether anchor located behind passenger seat

Exterior

Spare tire lock (REQ: E63 Fleetside Body)
Door handles - black
Lights - dual automatic halogen composite -inc: auto exterior lamp control & flash-to-pass feature
Windshield wipers and washers - intermittent wiper system -inc: demand-type washer system
Pick up box - two tier loading
Backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: combination tail/backup direction, license plate lamp, cargo lamp
Bumpers - rear, chrome with step pad
Glass - solar-ray, all windows
Indicator - at a tap three flash to pass, six flash in tow haul mode for lane change
Bumpers - front, chrome, includes black top cap
Grille - moulded plastic, integral emblem at centre of grille, chrome surround
Mirrors - OSRV mirror LH/RH, manual folding, black

Media / Nav / Comm

Antenna - radio mast
(4) standard speakers

Additional Features

Manual
4 Wheel ABS
Oil pressure
voltmeter
fuel level
front and rear disc
front mounted at the front of each frame side member
odometer -inc: trip odometer
Instrumentation - speedometer
Climate control - single zone
Sunshades - left/right hand padded -inc: LH w/pocket
RH w/visor mirror
Recovery hooks - two
Brakes - antilock

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred | 2-year Maintenance Free | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred | 2-year Maintenance Free | 137,813 KM $20,496 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST | 2-year Maintenance Free | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST | 2-year Maintenance Free | 96,704 KM $43,777 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss | 2-year Maintenance Free | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss | 2-year Maintenance Free | 24,742 KM $51,543 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,898

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Sierra 2500