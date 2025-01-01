Menu
<p><strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Dealer#4660   </span></strong></p><p><strong><em>Fresh Safety</em></strong></p><p><strong><em>CLEAN TITLE - NON ACCIDENT VEHICLE</em></strong></p><p><strong><em>Carfax Attached</em></strong></p><p><em><strong>Address: </strong>2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB</em></p><p data-start=78 data-end=208><strong data-start=78 data-end=106>2013 Jeep Wrangler Sport</strong><br data-start=106 data-end=109 /><strong data-start=109 data-end=126>Transmission:</strong> Automatic<br data-start=136 data-end=139 /><strong data-start=139 data-end=151>Windows:</strong> Manual Rolling Windows<br data-start=174 data-end=177 /><strong data-start=177 data-end=192>Drive Type:</strong> 4-Wheel Drive</p><hr data-start=210 data-end=213 /><p data-start=215 data-end=245><strong data-start=215 data-end=245>Features & Specifications:</strong></p><ul data-start=247 data-end=535><li data-start=247 data-end=315><p data-start=249 data-end=266><strong data-start=249 data-end=264>Mechanical:</strong></p><ul data-start=269 data-end=315><li data-start=269 data-end=295>Automatic Transmission</li><li data-start=298 data-end=315>4-Wheel Drive</li></ul></li><li data-start=317 data-end=396><p data-start=319 data-end=334><strong data-start=319 data-end=332>Exterior:</strong></p><ul data-start=337 data-end=396><li data-start=337 data-end=361>Classic Jeep Styling</li><li data-start=364 data-end=396>Durable Off-Road Ready Build</li></ul></li><li data-start=398 data-end=484><p data-start=400 data-end=415><strong data-start=400 data-end=413>Interior:</strong></p><ul data-start=418 data-end=484><li data-start=418 data-end=452>Simple, Rugged Interior Design</li><li data-start=455 data-end=484>Comfortable Seating for 4</li></ul></li><li data-start=486 data-end=535><p data-start=488 data-end=506><strong data-start=488 data-end=504>Convenience:</strong></p><ul data-start=509 data-end=535><li data-start=509 data-end=535>Manual Rolling Windows</li></ul></li></ul><hr data-start=537 data-end=540 /><p data-start=542 data-end=763>This 2013 Jeep Wrangler Sport offers a no-frills, rugged off-road experience. Perfect for those who appreciate classic Jeep styling and adventure-ready performance. Contact us for more details or to schedule a test drive!</p>

Location

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

204-255-1297

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

VIN 1C4AJWAG9DL604652

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 267,300 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

