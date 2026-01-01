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This 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys in striking Snazzberry Pearl is built for those who want genuine off-road capability without sacrificing everyday usability. With low kilometers, a 3.6L V6, full-time 4WD, and a loaded package lineup, this Wrangler is ready for whatever you throw at it trail or tarmac. - Low Kilometers (34,200 km) barely broken in for a capable used Wrangler - Willys Edition with 17 Moab Black Aluminum Wheels and LT255/75R17C all-terrain tires - Trac-Lok Limited-Slip Rear Differential for serious off-road traction - Black Freedom Top 3-Piece Hardtop (HT1) versatile and weather-ready - Uconnect 4C with Navigation & Sound Group modern tech in a rugged package - Technology Group & Convenience Group packages adding comfort and connectivity - Trailer Tow & HD Electrical Group ready to haul - Cargo Management Group with Trail Rail System for organized adventure gear Come experience this Wrangler for yourself at Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Visit us at birchwoodchrysler.ca to reserve it, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is ready to help reach out anytime. With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2021 Jeep Wrangler

34,487 KM

Details Description Features

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Willys | Technology Group | Convenience Group | Nav & Sound Group |

Watch This Vehicle
14032299

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Willys | Technology Group | Convenience Group | Nav & Sound Group |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
34,487KM
VIN 1C4HJXDG6MW791895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snazzberry Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,487 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys in striking Snazzberry Pearl is built for those who want genuine off-road capability without sacrificing everyday usability. With low kilometers, a 3.6L V6, full-time 4WD, and a loaded package lineup, this Wrangler is ready for whatever you throw at it trail or tarmac.

- Low Kilometers (34,200 km) barely broken in for a capable used Wrangler
- Willys Edition with 17" Moab Black Aluminum Wheels and LT255/75R17C all-terrain tires
- Trac-Lok Limited-Slip Rear Differential for serious off-road traction
- Black Freedom Top 3-Piece Hardtop (HT1) versatile and weather-ready
- Uconnect 4C with Navigation & Sound Group modern tech in a rugged package
- Technology Group & Convenience Group packages adding comfort and connectivity
- Trailer Tow & HD Electrical Group ready to haul
- Cargo Management Group with Trail Rail System for organized adventure gear

Come experience this Wrangler for yourself at Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Visit us at birchwoodchrysler.ca to reserve it, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is ready to help reach out anytime.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Moab Black Aluminum
Tires: LT255/75R17C
Auto On/Off Reflector Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Mechanical

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
AM/FM/Satellite-Prep w/Seek-Scan

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

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204-774-XXXX

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204-774-4444

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$39,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2021 Jeep Wrangler