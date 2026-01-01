$39,998+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Willys | Technology Group | Convenience Group | Nav & Sound Group |
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Willys | Technology Group | Convenience Group | Nav & Sound Group |
Location
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snazzberry Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 34,487 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys in striking Snazzberry Pearl is built for those who want genuine off-road capability without sacrificing everyday usability. With low kilometers, a 3.6L V6, full-time 4WD, and a loaded package lineup, this Wrangler is ready for whatever you throw at it trail or tarmac.
- Low Kilometers (34,200 km) barely broken in for a capable used Wrangler
- Willys Edition with 17" Moab Black Aluminum Wheels and LT255/75R17C all-terrain tires
- Trac-Lok Limited-Slip Rear Differential for serious off-road traction
- Black Freedom Top 3-Piece Hardtop (HT1) versatile and weather-ready
- Uconnect 4C with Navigation & Sound Group modern tech in a rugged package
- Technology Group & Convenience Group packages adding comfort and connectivity
- Trailer Tow & HD Electrical Group ready to haul
- Cargo Management Group with Trail Rail System for organized adventure gear
Come experience this Wrangler for yourself at Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Visit us at birchwoodchrysler.ca to reserve it, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is ready to help reach out anytime.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.
Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.
Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!
Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.
Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features
Interior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Safety
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
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204-774-4444