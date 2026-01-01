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<p>Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)</p> <p>2013 NISSAN JUKE SV, AWD 136,960 KM</p> <p>1.6L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE</p> <p> </p> <p>**Clean Title**</p> <p>**Manitoba Safety**</p> <p> </p> <p>FEATURES:</p> <p> </p> <p>AIR CONDITIONING </p> <p>AM/FM/CD</p> <p>BACK UP CAMERA</p> <p>BLUETOOTH</p> <p>CRUISE CONTROL</p> <p>POWER LOCKS</p> <p>POWER STEERING</p> <p>POWER WINDOWS</p> <p>REMOTE START</p> <p> </p> <p>Asking $8999+ taxes</p> <p>** Financing Available O.A.C**</p> <p>** Warranty Available **</p> <p> </p> <p>Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500</p> <p>Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall</p> <p>1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba</p> <p>www.autosavewpg.com</p> <p> </p> <p>While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions</p>

2013 Nissan Juke

136,960 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Nissan Juke

S 4dr Front-wheel Drive CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14415420

2013 Nissan Juke

S 4dr Front-wheel Drive CVT

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

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Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
136,960KM
VIN JN8AF5MR7DT222651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4766
  • Mileage 136,960 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)


2013 NISSAN JUKE SV, AWD 136,960 KM


1.6L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE


 


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


FEATURES:


 


AIR CONDITIONING 


AM/FM/CD


BACK UP CAMERA


BLUETOOTH


CRUISE CONTROL


POWER LOCKS


POWER STEERING


POWER WINDOWS


REMOTE START


 


Asking $8999+ taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com


 


While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Parking Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

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204-774-XXXX

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204-774-8900

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$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2013 Nissan Juke