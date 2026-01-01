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<p>Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)</p> <p>2014 CHEVY TRAVERSE 1LT, AWD 178,430 KM</p> <p>3.6 L V6 CYLINDER ENGINE</p> <p> </p> <p>**Clean Title**</p> <p>**Manitoba Safety**</p> <p> </p> <p>FEATURES:</p> <p> 7 PASSENGER</p> <p>AIR CONDITIONING </p> <p>AM/FM/CD</p> <p>BACK UP CAMERA</p> <p>BLUETOOTH</p> <p>CRUISE CONTROL</p> <p>POWER LOCKS</p> <p>POWER STEERING</p> <p>POWER WINDOWS</p> <p>REMOTE START</p> <p>SUNROOF </p> <p> </p> <p>Asking $11999+ taxes</p> <p>** Financing Available O.A.C**</p> <p>** Warranty Available **</p> <p> </p> <p>Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500</p> <p>Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall</p> <p>1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba</p> <p>www.autosavewpg.com</p> <p> </p> <p>While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions</p>

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

178,430 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

Watch This Vehicle
14445985

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

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Contact Seller

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
178,430KM
VIN 1GNKVGKD9EJ131939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 178,430 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)


2014 CHEVY TRAVERSE 1LT, AWD 178,430 KM


3.6 L V6 CYLINDER ENGINE


 


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


FEATURES:


 7 PASSENGER


AIR CONDITIONING 


AM/FM/CD


BACK UP CAMERA


BLUETOOTH


CRUISE CONTROL


POWER LOCKS


POWER STEERING


POWER WINDOWS


REMOTE START


SUNROOF 


 


Asking $11999+ taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com


 


While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Window Defroster

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING

Convenience

Cup Holder

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Parking Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

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204-774-XXXX

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204-774-8900

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$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2014 Chevrolet Traverse