$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Traverse
LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
2014 Chevrolet Traverse
LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Location
AutoSave Winnipeg
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5
204-774-8900
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 178,430 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)
2014 CHEVY TRAVERSE 1LT, AWD 178,430 KM
3.6 L V6 CYLINDER ENGINE
**Clean Title**
**Manitoba Safety**
FEATURES:
7 PASSENGER
AIR CONDITIONING
AM/FM/CD
BACK UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER LOCKS
POWER STEERING
POWER WINDOWS
REMOTE START
SUNROOF
Asking $11999+ taxes
** Financing Available O.A.C**
** Warranty Available **
Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500
Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba
www.autosavewpg.com
While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
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Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
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Exterior
Additional Features
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204-774-8900