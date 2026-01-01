$6,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Accent
4dr Sedan Automatic GL
2015 Hyundai Accent
4dr Sedan Automatic GL
Location
AutoSave Winnipeg
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5
204-774-8900
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 4749
- Mileage 173,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)
2015 HYUNDAI ACCENT FWD 173,350 KM
1.6L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE
**Clean Title**
**Manitoba Safety**
FEATURES:
AIR CONDITIONING
AM/FM/RADIO
BLUETOOTH
CRUISE CONTROL
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
POWER LOCKS
POWER STEERING
POWER WINDOWS
TRACTION CONTROL
Asking $6999 + taxes
** Warranty Available **
Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500
Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba
www.autosavewpg.com
While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-774-8900