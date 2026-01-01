Menu
Account
Sign In
<p >Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)</p> <p >2015 HYUNDAI ACCENT FWD 173,350 KM</p> <p >1.6L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE</p> <p >**Clean Title**</p> <p >**Manitoba Safety**</p> <p > </p> <p >FEATURES:</p> <p > </p> <p >AIR CONDITIONING </p> <p >AM/FM/RADIO</p> <p >BLUETOOTH</p> <p >CRUISE CONTROL</p> <p >HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER</p> <p >POWER LOCKS</p> <p >POWER STEERING</p> <p >POWER WINDOWS</p> <p >TRACTION CONTROL</p> <p > </p> <p > Asking $6999 + taxes</p> <p >** Warranty Available **</p> <p > </p> <p >Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500</p> <p >Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall</p> <p >1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba</p> <p >www.autosavewpg.com</p> <p > </p> <p >While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions</p>

2015 Hyundai Accent

173,350 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Accent

4dr Sedan Automatic GL

Watch This Vehicle
14445989

2015 Hyundai Accent

4dr Sedan Automatic GL

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

  1. 14445989
  2. 14445989
  3. 14445989
  4. 14445989
  5. 14445989
  6. 14445989
  7. 14445989
  8. 14445989
  9. 14445989
  10. 14445989
  11. 14445989
  12. 14445989
  13. 14445989
Contact Seller

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
173,350KM
VIN KMHCT4AE8FU828056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4749
  • Mileage 173,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)


2015 HYUNDAI ACCENT FWD 173,350 KM


1.6L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


FEATURES:


 


AIR CONDITIONING 


AM/FM/RADIO


BLUETOOTH


CRUISE CONTROL


HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER


POWER LOCKS


POWER STEERING


POWER WINDOWS


TRACTION CONTROL


 


 Asking $6999 + taxes


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com


 


While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoSave Winnipeg

Used 2015 Hyundai Accent 4dr Sedan Automatic GL for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Hyundai Accent 4dr Sedan Automatic GL 173,350 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 178,430 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Terrain SL Front-wheel Drive Automatic for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 GMC Terrain SL Front-wheel Drive Automatic 175,750 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email AutoSave Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-8900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2015 Hyundai Accent