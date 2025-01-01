$13,991+ taxes & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
Wheelchair van
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
Wheelchair van
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$13,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 421844
- Mileage 307,917 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH/5000KM
LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
*D#4140*
****WHEELCHAIR VAN ON A BUDGET IS HERE! REAR ENTRY WHEELCHAIR VAN (HANDIVAN), MANUAL RAMP, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, SEATS 4 WITH DRIVER + WHEELCHAIR OCCUPANT. VERSATILE, TIEDOWNS AND ATTACHMENTS INCLUDED, WILL BE SOLD WITH A FRESH MB SAFETY, 2 KEYS, SERVICED AND WITH WARRANTY!
"We take the time to walk you through every feature of your wheelchair van, ensuring you feel confident and comfortable. With real homecare experience, we understand your needs and know exactly how these vans work in daily life"
*****VALUE PRICED AT $13,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning: independently controlled, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / jack / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl, Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: chrome, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Conversation mirror, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear / third row, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / voice control, Storage: cargo net / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder / in dash / in floor, Vanity mirrors: dual, Body side moldings: body-color, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black with chrome accents, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Side door type: dual manual sliding, Window trim: black, Infotainment: Uconnect, Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low washer fluid, Headlights: auto delay off / halogen / quad headlights, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, Alternator: 160 amps, Auxiliary oil cooler, Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery rating: 730 CCA, Emissions: 50 state, OEM roof height: undefined, Active head restraints: dual front, Automatic hazard warning lights, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining, Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: fold flat into floor, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: bucket, Third row headrests: 3, Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / split, Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Tuned suspension: touring, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear quarter windows: power, Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Silverline Motors
Email Silverline Motors
Silverline Motors
Call Dealer
204-509-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-509-0008