2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Description ***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* *D#4140* ****WHEELCHAIR VAN ON A BUDGET IS HERE! REAR ENTRY WHEELCHAIR VAN (HANDIVAN), MANUAL RAMP, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, SEATS 4 WITH DRIVER + WHEELCHAIR OCCUPANT. VERSATILE, TIEDOWNS AND ATTACHMENTS INCLUDED, WILL BE SOLD WITH A FRESH MB SAFETY, 2 KEYS, SERVICED AND WITH WARRANTY! We take the time to walk you through every feature of your wheelchair van, ensuring you feel confident and comfortable. With real homecare experience, we understand your needs and know exactly how these vans work in daily life *****VALUE PRICED AT $13,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning: independently controlled, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / jack / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl, Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: chrome, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Conversation mirror, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear / third row, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / voice control, Storage: cargo net / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder / in dash / in floor, Vanity mirrors: dual, Body side moldings: body-color, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black with chrome accents, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Side door type: dual manual sliding, Window trim: black, Infotainment: Uconnect, Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low washer fluid, Headlights: auto delay off / halogen / quad headlights, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, Alternator: 160 amps, Auxiliary oil cooler, Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery rating: 730 CCA, Emissions: 50 state, OEM roof height: undefined, Active head restraints: dual front, Automatic hazard warning lights, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining, Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: fold flat into floor, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: bucket, Third row headrests: 3, Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / split, Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Tuned suspension: touring, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear quarter windows: power, Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear

307,917 KM

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

Used
307,917KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG2ER421844

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 421844
  • Mileage 307,917 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH/5000KM

LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

*D#4140*

****WHEELCHAIR VAN ON A BUDGET IS HERE! REAR ENTRY WHEELCHAIR VAN (HANDIVAN), MANUAL RAMP, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, SEATS 4 WITH DRIVER + WHEELCHAIR OCCUPANT. VERSATILE, TIEDOWNS AND ATTACHMENTS INCLUDED, WILL BE SOLD WITH A FRESH MB SAFETY, 2 KEYS, SERVICED AND WITH WARRANTY!



"We take the time to walk you through every feature of your wheelchair van, ensuring you feel confident and comfortable. With real homecare experience, we understand your needs and know exactly how these vans work in daily life"



*****VALUE PRICED AT $13,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning: independently controlled, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / jack / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl, Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: chrome, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Conversation mirror, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear / third row, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / voice control, Storage: cargo net / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder / in dash / in floor, Vanity mirrors: dual, Body side moldings: body-color, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black with chrome accents, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Side door type: dual manual sliding, Window trim: black, Infotainment: Uconnect, Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low washer fluid, Headlights: auto delay off / halogen / quad headlights, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, Alternator: 160 amps, Auxiliary oil cooler, Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery rating: 730 CCA, Emissions: 50 state, OEM roof height: undefined, Active head restraints: dual front, Automatic hazard warning lights, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining, Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: fold flat into floor, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: bucket, Third row headrests: 3, Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / split, Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Tuned suspension: touring, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear quarter windows: power, Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Conversation mirror

Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Clock
External temperature display

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Solar-tinted glass

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Rear seat type: bucket
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Automatic hazard warning lights
Rear air conditioning: independently controlled
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Courtesy lights: door
Battery: maintenance-free
Body side moldings: body-color
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Total speakers: 6
Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl
Interior accents: chrome
Vanity mirrors: dual
Emissions: 50 state
Upholstery: premium cloth
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Infotainment: Uconnect
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Tuned suspension: touring
Wheels: steel
Alternator: 160 amps
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: fold flat into floor
Third row headrests: 3
Rear quarter windows: power
Wheel covers: full
Side door type: dual manual sliding
Window defogger: rear
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
OEM roof height: undefined
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Cupholders: front / rear / third row
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / split
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Headlights: auto delay off / halogen / quad headlights
Radio: AM/FM / voice operated
Storage: cargo net / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder / in dash / in floor
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low washer fluid
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining
Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / jack / USB
Driver seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / voice control

