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<p><a name=_Hlk203474066></a>Only 75,300 KM’s, Accident Free Premium condition B.C. vehicle,  2015 Ford Escape All Wheel drive,  This SUV has lots of great features, heated seats, Blue Tooth, Reverse camera, air conditioning, tilt steering, power windows, power door locks, mirrors, rear folding seats. All  features designed to enhance your driving experience and is great for vacations. This SUV has been well serviced and cared for!safety certified and serviced, $13,950. plus taxes. Car fax is available on our website. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.   See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491</p>

2014 Ford Escape

75,300 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14076342

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
75,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX8EUC87012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 75,300 KM’s, Accident Free Premium condition B.C. vehicle,  2015 Ford Escape All Wheel drive,  This SUV has lots of great features, heated seats, Blue Tooth, Reverse camera, air conditioning, tilt steering, power windows, power door locks, mirrors, rear folding seats. All  features designed to enhance your driving experience and is great for vacations. This SUV has been well serviced and cared for!safety certified and serviced, $13,950. plus taxes. Car fax is available on our website. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.   See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

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204-488-XXXX

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204-488-3793

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$13,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2014 Ford Escape